Motorcyclist Dies After Facebook Post About Speeding | Samui Times

Breaking News
Motorcyclist Dies After Facebook Post About Speeding
After posting on Facebook that he could go as fast as he wished, a 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a high-speed crash two hours later.
The man had posted that riding a motorcycle alone was the best as he could go as fast as he wished. However, his wishes seemingly got him killed.
Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to find the body of the young man next to his mangled motorcycle.
A security guard who witnessed the crash said the man was riding his motorcycle at high speed when he hit a road barrier.
The body was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy and will be returned later to his family for a funeral.
The accident further highlights Thailand’s notoriously dangerous roads, which see some of the most fatalities in the world.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
