MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today | Samui Times

Starting today, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) will give away 1 million cloth masks to Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) users as a symbol of caring and appreciation to its customers.

The cloth mask giveaway project will run through August of 2020 in an effort to encourage passengers to practice safe hygiene when travelling on the MRT. The mask distribution will be divided into three periods with the first giveaway to start today through June 7 at the ticket selling floor of all MRT Blue and Purple Lines.

However, those seeking the free masks need to visit the location from the times of 6:30 am to 9:00 am where they will need to scan a QR Code at the distribution point.

Distribution times for the months of July and August will be announced later according to the BEM, which has dubbed the project “Healthy Journey with BEM.”