Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands
After returning to Myanmar to obtain the required paperwork, around 5,400 migrant workers are set to re-enter the Kingdom.
However, the 600 companies based in Samut Sakhon who are re-hiring the workers, will have to foot the bill to quarantine the workers for two weeks.
Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri expressed his confidence that the actions of employers and officials will mean there will be no further spreading of the Covid-19 virus among the migrant community after Thai and Myanmar governments signed a memorandum of understanding.
Officials said each worker must be provided with a room and private toilet, if possible, but if two workers must share a room, there must be at least one metre distance between the beds. Regular temperature checks are required, as is the provision of hand sanitiser and face masks for all workers.
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
11 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 28)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Central Buys Out Family Mart
Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony
Thailand Job Losses Reminiscent Of Asian Financial Crisis
Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot
Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands
Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead
True Online Censors PornHub Then Reverses After Online Outrage
Foreigner Found Dead In Phi Phi Island National Park
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Phase 3 Of Easing Restrictions Will Commence Soon, If Cases Remain Low For 2 Weeks
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login