Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands | Samui Times

After returning to Myanmar to obtain the required paperwork, around 5,400 migrant workers are set to re-enter the Kingdom.

However, the 600 companies based in Samut Sakhon who are re-hiring the workers, will have to foot the bill to quarantine the workers for two weeks.

Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri expressed his confidence that the actions of employers and officials will mean there will be no further spreading of the Covid-19 virus among the migrant community after Thai and Myanmar governments signed a memorandum of understanding.

Officials said each worker must be provided with a room and private toilet, if possible, but if two workers must share a room, there must be at least one metre distance between the beds. Regular temperature checks are required, as is the provision of hand sanitiser and face masks for all workers.

