Nathon Town – The Ultimate Guide

Nathon Town – Koh Samui

The Ultimate Guide

Nathon is the largest town on the west coast of Koh Samui and the principal arrival point for the ferry companies ‘Seatran’ and ‘Lomprayah’ connecting with the mainland at Donsak. Whilst the vast majority of people will use the town simply as a transportation hub, it is worth spending a little more time here to appreciate what Nathon, the island’s main administrative centre, has to offer.

Facing west as it does, many tourists come here expressly to experience the quite magnificent sunsets and sensational views afforded from one of several restaurants and bars that line the oceanfront. The main ring road passes directly through the town centre which has a fabulous choice of shopping and dining establishments, most of which operate from beautifully constructed old style teak chinese shop-houses.

Where is Nathon on Koh Samui?