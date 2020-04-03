National curfew starts today | Samui Times

It’s official! – Last Night at 6 pm, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha formally announced the national curfew on TV.

Starting today, in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the government has enforced a nationwide curfew from 10 pm – 4 am, strictly stating that everyone in the kingdom must not leave their homes between these designated hours. The curfew will be effective until further notice.

Although, Thailand has been under a national state of emergency since last week and has closed its borders to foreigners, PM Gen Prayut, has requested everyone to remain calm and to not panic, ie. Panic shopping and hoarding. Stores will be open as normal during the day but people in the country are still required to still maintain social distancing standards.

Gen Prayut says…

“I won’t let anyone hoard the products and take advantage of people during this difficult time.”

Gen Prayut added that outlets will be set up to distribute face masks and more economic stimulus packages will be introduced, including financial aid, debt suspension and restructuring, and a liquidity boost.

Some are exempt from the curfew restriction, those are medical and banking personnel, logistic workers handling pharmaceutical products, medical supplies, agricultural products and consumer goods such as products bound for export and imported goods, fuel, post and newspapers.

Exemptions also apply to employees working night shifts, individuals heading to or from airports with necessary documents stating their purpose, officials carrying out official orders and those who have received prior permission from officials to leave for emergencies.

If you are not regarded as exempt, violations of the curfew will result in jail time for up to 2 years or 40,000 baht fine or possibly both.

If you are in a province with an existing curfew, you must also abide by those requirements as they will remain in effect, even if they are stricter.

Also, starting today until April 15, Gen Prayut had previously said the government will block all travel to Thailand including for Thais, to prepare quarantine facilities after more local cases were linked to “imported” cases.

When dealing with disease mitigation, a centre will be set up to manage travel in and out of the kingdom with more strict screening, quarantine and monitoring measures.

PM Gen Prayut, also warned the consequences of spreading fake news or sharing information from unknown sources, before pleading everyone to cooperate for the ultimate goal of “zero infections”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post