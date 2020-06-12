National Curfew To End Monday, June 15 | Samui Times

Today, news comes of Thailand’s curfew ending on June 15 but the state of emergency will continue.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the measure in a meeting today which was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The centre also has decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as most of the Covid-19 patients in recent days were returnees from foreign countries.

The CCSA said that some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings or some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase of the lockdown relaxation. Sale of alcoholic beverages will be allowed, as well as the holding of concerts. However, bars and pubs will remain closed in this next phase.

Earlier this week, the National Security Council had proposed the lifting of the nationwide night curfew for a 15-day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand