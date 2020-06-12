National Curfew To End Monday, June 15 | Samui Times

Breaking News
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Today, news comes of Thailand’s curfew ending on June 15 but the state of emergency will continue.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the measure in a meeting today which was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The centre also has decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as most of the Covid-19 patients in recent days were returnees from foreign countries.
The CCSA said that some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings or some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase of the lockdown relaxation. Sale of alcoholic beverages will be allowed, as well as the holding of concerts. However, bars and pubs will remain closed in this next phase.
Earlier this week, the National Security Council had proposed the lifting of the nationwide night curfew for a 15-day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login