National Flight ban have been prolonged… again | Samui Times

Thailand’s regional ban on inbound flights has been postponed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to at least April 30, to better monitor the spread of Covid-19.

This morning, the Director-General of CAAT revealed the extension on the Agency’s website. It is the third extension of the injunction, which was first imposed on 3 April. He stated the need to sustain measures to control the disease.

The ban was set to end on Saturday. It’s all extending from Sunday to Thursday, April 30. Previous authorisations for inbound passenger flights during the time are also withdrawn.

Exceptions to the ban include repatriation planes, state and military aircraft, emergency landing aircraft and technical landing aircraft without disembarkation.

The resolution also requires humanitarian assistance, emergency and evacuation flights as well as commercial flights.

Persons landing on excluded flights are subject to disease prevention procedures, including quarantine for 14 days and the related procedures placed by the emergency decree.

