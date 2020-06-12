National Park To Reopen From July 1 | Samui Times

Business News
National Park To Reopen From July 1
It has been announced that you will once again be able to visit Thailand’s National Parks from July 1.
Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources said today that nearly all of Thailand’s 155 national parks will be reopened starting next month.
Varawut said that despite criticism of its effectiveness and privacy concerns, all visitors will be required to register their registration using the government’s Thai Chana Tracking System.
National parks have been closed since March as part of the coronavirus epidemic protection measures. Since that time, ecologists have noticed that the wildlife and environment have significantly restored itself and made a dramtic recovery.
Not all park attractions are immediately reopened due to environmental concerns.
Of the 127 scheduled for opening their doors in July, 64 will be opened fully, while the other 63 will be only partially opened. The other 28 national parks will continue to be closed until further notice.
The number of entries per day will also be limited by officials to deter Covid-19 transmission. Although, there have been no announcements to limit entry to Thai nationals.
Also Read: Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login