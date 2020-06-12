National Park To Reopen From July 1 | Samui Times

It has been announced that you will once again be able to visit Thailand’s National Parks from July 1.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources said today that nearly all of Thailand’s 155 national parks will be reopened starting next month.

Varawut said that despite criticism of its effectiveness and privacy concerns, all visitors will be required to register their registration using the government’s Thai Chana Tracking System.

National parks have been closed since March as part of the coronavirus epidemic protection measures. Since that time, ecologists have noticed that the wildlife and environment have significantly restored itself and made a dramtic recovery.

Not all park attractions are immediately reopened due to environmental concerns.

Of the 127 scheduled for opening their doors in July, 64 will be opened fully, while the other 63 will be only partially opened. The other 28 national parks will continue to be closed until further notice.

The number of entries per day will also be limited by officials to deter Covid-19 transmission. Although, there have been no announcements to limit entry to Thai nationals.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok