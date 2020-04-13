Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon | Samui Times

National News
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Yesterday, government officials announced all 77 provinces outlawed the sale of alcoholic drinks and required the closing of shops or locations selling such drinks as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.
The Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) declared 27 provinces have requested a ban until April 30, and 2 provinces have prohibited until further notice.
The ban arrives as Thailand cancels the Thai new year and Songkran Water Festival, which normally ends on April 13. As authorities are afraid that people will assemble and drink to mark the occasion, leading to an increase in new Covid-19 cases, that are currently on a decreasing path. The prohibition period differs in various provinces, while in Bangkok it is from April 10 to 20.
For the rest of the provinces the dates are as follows:
- Rayong, Ranong, Krabi and Bueng Kan ban valid until April 15.
- Sakon Nakhon, Yala, Phichit, Lopburi, Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son until April 16.
- Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, Kalasin, Yasothon, Surat Thani and Khon Kaen until April 17.
- Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima until April 18.
- Nan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Pathum Thani, Trat, Ratchaburi, Songkhla and Satun until April 19.
- Samut Sakhon, Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Phrae, Chaiyaphum, Samut Prakan, Ang Thong, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Nonthaburi, Tak, Phayao, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri and Maha Sarakham until April 20.
- Pattani until April 22.
- Lamphun, Buri Ram, Surin, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Roi Et, Chai Nat, Suphanburi, Mukdahan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Prachin Buri, Trang, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Si Sa Ket, Chumphon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Phetchaburi, Phanom, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Loei and Nakhon Si Thammarat until April 30.
- Phitsanulok and Phuket have no due date.
SOURCE: The Nation
