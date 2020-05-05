Nearly 300 Thais return from Hong Kong and Maldives | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Nearly 300 Thais return from Hong Kong and Maldives
At around 5 pm yesterday, 292 Thai nationals returned home from Hong Kong and The Maldives.
The 292 passengers were sent for 14 days straight to a state-organized quarantine centre, both currently empty city hotels.
The first flight had landed at 3:59 pm from Hong Kong. 161 Passengers were on board the plane.
All passengers passed the initial screening point when they arrived and no one was identified with a high fever.
They are being held at the Palazzo Hotel, Ratchadapisek Road in the capital for 14 days.
The second flight arrived from the Maldives at 4:08 pm.
All 131 Passengers passed the screening without having reported heavy fevers.
They are now being held in Soi Sukhumvit 11 at the Ambassador Hotel for 14 days.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
