Nearly 300 Thais return from Hong Kong and Maldives | Samui Times

At around 5 pm yesterday, 292 Thai nationals returned home from Hong Kong and The Maldives.

The 292 passengers were sent for 14 days straight to a state-organized quarantine centre, both currently empty city hotels.

The first flight had landed at 3:59 pm from Hong Kong. 161 Passengers were on board the plane.

All passengers passed the initial screening point when they arrived and no one was identified with a high fever.

They are being held at the Palazzo Hotel, Ratchadapisek Road in the capital for 14 days.

The second flight arrived from the Maldives at 4:08 pm.

All 131 Passengers passed the screening without having reported heavy fevers.

They are now being held in Soi Sukhumvit 11 at the Ambassador Hotel for 14 days.

SOURCE: Thai Rath