New Covid-19 Mask Allows Beauty Treatments To Prevail | Samui Times

Bangkok News
New Covid-19 Mask Allows Beauty Treatments To Prevail
For those who seek beauty treatments such as facials, a company has created a mask that allows them to do just that while following Covid-19 hygienic measures.
Waleerat Clinic in Bangkok has made the masks that are narrower than the normal surgical or cloth masks being used to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The masks were made of re-usable cloth and leave the clients’ cheeks open in order to receive beauty treatments on their faces.
The clinic’s chief said they are also designing a mask that allows the nose to mostly be uncovered. Workers also are wearing face shields in an effort to comply with the government’s safety guidelines.
“At first, I thought it was weird but it is actually really great because it’s specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments,” a laser treatment customer said.
The clinic, which opened in the third phase of restrictions easing, said they’ve drastically reduced the number of their daily clients from more than 100 people to just 15. They also reportedly require temperature and health checks.
SOURCE: Reuters
