Newborns get special face shields for protection from the Covid-19 virus | Samui Times

Newborns get special face shields for protection from the Covid-19 virus

6 hours ago

While we in the middle of a global pandemic, it is vital that we protect the little ones around us.

Prince Suvarnabhumi Hospital Hospital in Bangkok has created just the thing…

‘Miniature face shields’

They have given all the newborn babies in their maternity unit a face shield, to protect them from risks of infection while receiving visits from family members.

www.trendsmap.com

The face shield is easy for the newborns to wear and covers all their lovely little faces.

Although, the photos of the adorable newborns wearing their mini mask are all very cute. It also brings attention to how serious the covid-19 pandemic is and how medical professions have to do the utmost to protect the one we hold dear to us.

SOURCE: The Nation

