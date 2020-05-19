Coronavirus News & Updates
Nigerians Stuck In Airport Purgatory: Real-life ‘The Terminal’
But upon arriving, they found out their destination countries had closed incoming flights. The Nigerians couldn’t fly back home either as both Emirates and Etihad Airways cancelled their flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three stranded passengers did not apply for a visa to enter Thailand causing the Immigration Division to keep them at the airport.
In response, The Immigration Division is reportedly coordinating with the Nigerian Embassy to help their stranded citizens.
The airport is meanwhile providing assistance to them by providing food, drinking water and basic care.
All three have undergone tests at the international communicable disease control checkpoint with none testing positive for Covid-19.
