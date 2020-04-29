No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
There have been no new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Surat Thani Provinces.
Here are the statistics:
- 9 new patients under investigation, bringing the total to 483
- 449 patients have been excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home.
- 7 patients are still awaiting lab results.
There has been a total of 18 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in January in Surat Thani provinces.
Confirmed cases recorded are as follows:
- 7 cases in Koh Samui
- 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani
- 3 cases in Kanchanadit
- 2 cases in Wiang Sa
- 1 case in Koh Phangan
- 1 case in Tha Chana
SOURCE: PR.Surat
