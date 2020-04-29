No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29) | Samui Times

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Surat Thani Provinces.

Here are the statistics:

9 new patients under investigation, bringing the total to 483

449 patients have been excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home.

7 patients are still awaiting lab results.

There has been a total of 18 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in January in Surat Thani provinces.

Confirmed cases recorded are as follows:

7 cases in Koh Samui

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani

3 cases in Kanchanadit

2 cases in Wiang Sa

1 case in Koh Phangan

1 case in Tha Chana

SOURCE: PR.Surat