No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)

Samui Times Editor

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Surat Thani Provinces.

Here are the statistics:

  • 9 new patients under investigation, bringing the total to 483
  • 449 patients have been excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home.
  • 7 patients are still awaiting lab results.

There has been a  total of 18 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in January in Surat Thani provinces.

Confirmed cases recorded are as follows:

  • 7 cases in Koh Samui
  • 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani
  • 3 cases in Kanchanadit
  • 2 cases in Wiang Sa
  • 1 case in Koh Phangan
  • 1 case in Tha Chana

 

No new cases - Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: PR.Surat

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2947
  • Active Cases: 228
  • Recovered: 2665
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 29-04-2020 at 23:12

