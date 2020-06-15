No New Covid-19 Cases Reported Today (June 15) | Samui Times

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the government spokesman for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today (15 June) that Thailand has had no new cases or deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The total number of reported cases currently stands at 3,135 in Thailand (2,444 domestic cases in the country and, 198 in the state quarantine).

Among the cases, 90 have been diagnosed, 2,987 have been recovered and discharged and 58 have been killed.

Overall globally, there have been over 8 million confirmed Covid-19 cases with a rise among 127,000 in the past 24 hours and about 435,000 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand