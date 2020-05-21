The National Security Council have agreed they want to prolong the Emergency Decree for a further month, until the end of June, as more concerns arise about the Covid-19 situation.

Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Gen Somsak Rungsita, said that the meeting of the Covid-19 Restriction Relief Committee, which he chairs, had agreed to recommend the extension of the Emergency Order until 31 June, as the global situation was still troubling.

While Thailand was successful in controlling coronavirus spread, extra caution was required to prevent a potential second phase of Covid-19 disease following the easing of the national lockdown.

Unless a second outbreak happened, the damage would be more severe, Gen Somsak said.

The ad hoc committee then voted to recommend that the emergency order, which is set to expire on 31 May, be extended for a further month. The resolution will be forwarded to the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre.

If the CCSA had approved, a decision will be forwarded to the cabinet next week, Gen Somsak said.

