Old Phone Booths Converted Into Covid-19 Test Kiosks | Samui Times

Coronavirus Hospitals
Old Phone Booths Converted Into Covid-19 Test Kiosks
Hospitals in Surin are ahead of the game as they turned old phone booths into Covid-19 testing kiosks in a bid to make testing more available.
State telecom enterprise Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) gave over 10 phone booths modified into “COVID Boxes” to five hospitals in the northeastern province on Thursday.
These are among the first group of “COVID Boxes” to be deployed at five hospitals as more are being delivered to others.
TOT has been making hundreds of “COVID Boxes” from telephone booths to help respond to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and decrease disease spreading among healthcare employees nationwide.
The units have two holes on the side for healthcare workers to insert their hands to collect samples. The cubicles are equipped with a fan and filter to keep aerosol from entering the compartment.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
