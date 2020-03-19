Latest News
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
A security guard from a bar in Koh Samui has is currently under arrest following an incident where 1 man was shot dead and another 2 injured. The man allegedly opened fire on guests yesterday. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument between a group of men who were bringing drinks in from outside the venue.
42 year old Kongkiatkorn, aka. “Yant”, died at the scene of the incident. He was shot in the head and cheek. Another 42 year old, Pongsakorn or “Ort”, was hit twice in the chest and once in the chin.
The alleged shooter has been identified as 37 year old Surasak or “Net”,a security guard at the bar. He was hit behind the ear by a gunshot but managed to ride away on a motorbike. He later surrendered to police who escorted him to hospital.
Suasak told police that, before the incident, he had warned a group of six that they were not allowed to bring alcohol from outside the venue. An argument started after he repeated his warning. Surasak maintained that the dead man, Kongkiatkorn, attacked him with a beer bottle, so he responded by firing a .38 calibre pistol. Then one of Kongkiatkorn’s friends opened fire as well, so he also shot him.
Pongsakorn has been charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offences.
Both injured men remain under police guard in hospital.
