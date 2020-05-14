One New Asymptomatic Case of Covid-19 (May 14) | Samui Times

Breaking News
One New Asymptomatic Case of Covid-19 (May 14)
Today, only one new case of Covid-19 has been reported as per the CCSA.
The man, however, was asymptomatic which has officials worried.
Still, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said, “This is still a satisfying number; however everyone still needs to be on guard against the virus.”
The new case comes from Chiang Mai as the 39 year old man who used to work in Phuket was part of a volunteer group trying to discover positive diagnoses of Covid-19.
Yesterday, there were zero new cases and no deaths have been reported since that time.
Six people have recovered helping the overall patient recovery to reach almost 97 percent.
To date, there have been 3,018 cases of Covid-19 in the Kingdom with 112 currently being treated, 2,850 recovered and 56 deaths.
Surat Thani has also seen 34 days with no new confirmed cases.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Pr Surat
