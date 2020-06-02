Breaking News
One New Case, One Death – Covid-19 Update (June 2)
Today, there has been one new case of Covid-19 reported and one death raising the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 3,083.
The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, said the new case is a 32-year-old male student from Saudi Arabia who previously tested negative after arriving on a plane with 39 passengers. Upon arriving, the man was quarantined along with the other passengers, seven of whom tested positive for the virus on May 25. Later, however, he became ill with a 37.5 degree Celsius temperature.
An eighty-year-old asthma patient became the 58th death from the coronavirus after being in contact with his daughter and son-in-law who also tested positive for Covid-19. On 28 April, he went for surgery to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital in Narathiwat and his conditioned worsened by May 2. He reportedly had reduced oxygen in his blood and had contracted pneumonia on May 9.
On May 25th he entered a coma with acute respiratory and kidney failure and died of Covid-19 pneumonia yesterday at 8:40 am.
Each person in close contact with him was placed in quarantine which included 26 medical workers, 3 patients and 66 relatives.
Globally, there are approximately 6.2 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and approximately 370,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
