Chiang Rai News

One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)

Samui Times Editor

Published

57 mins ago

on

By

One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)
(Photo:The Thaiger)
Just one new case today – the lowest in months – was reported for Covid-19 over 24 hours and no deaths, says Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Speaker of the Covid-19 Government Administration’s Center for Situation.

The number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,988, with 2,747 having recovered and discharged, while 194 are in hospital care.

The number of deaths stands at 54.

The most recent case was a diabetic 45-year-old man living in the province of Narathiwat.

He had trouble breathing and had pneumonia, which led to his hospitalization and the identification of Covid-19.

Some 40 people in Yala, who were initially thought to have Covid-19 but whose samples proved to be negative in a second study, are still under investigation and a final report is expected this afternoon.

According to the Department of Disease Control, the confirmed cases in Thailand include:

  • Burmese – 53
  • Chinese – 34
  • French – 29
  • British – 21
  • people from other countries – 43

The spokesman said that since April 7, 50,741 patients have been under investigation. Of these, 767 were confirmed as being infected with Covid-19.

According to Taweesin, 9 provinces have registered no cases since the outbreak started, they are:

  • Chainat
  • Trat
  • Sing Buri
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Nan, Phichit
  • Buengkan
  • Ranong
  • Satun

Meanwhile, 34 provinces have registered no cases in the past 28 days are:

  • Phetchaburi
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Chanthaburi
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Rayong
  • Ratchaburi
  • Lop Buri
  • Samut Songkhram
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Saraburi
  • Chiang Rai

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

