One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5) | Samui Times

One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)
Just one new case today – the lowest in months – was reported for Covid-19 over 24 hours and no deaths, says Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Speaker of the Covid-19 Government Administration’s Center for Situation.
The number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,988, with 2,747 having recovered and discharged, while 194 are in hospital care.
The number of deaths stands at 54.
The most recent case was a diabetic 45-year-old man living in the province of Narathiwat.
He had trouble breathing and had pneumonia, which led to his hospitalization and the identification of Covid-19.
Some 40 people in Yala, who were initially thought to have Covid-19 but whose samples proved to be negative in a second study, are still under investigation and a final report is expected this afternoon.
According to the Department of Disease Control, the confirmed cases in Thailand include:
- Burmese – 53
- Chinese – 34
- French – 29
- British – 21
- people from other countries – 43
The spokesman said that since April 7, 50,741 patients have been under investigation. Of these, 767 were confirmed as being infected with Covid-19.
According to Taweesin, 9 provinces have registered no cases since the outbreak started, they are:
- Chainat
- Trat
- Sing Buri
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Nan, Phichit
- Buengkan
- Ranong
- Satun
Meanwhile, 34 provinces have registered no cases in the past 28 days are:
- Phetchaburi
- Kanchanaburi
- Chanthaburi
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Rayong
- Ratchaburi
- Lop Buri
- Samut Songkhram
- Sa Kaeo
- Saraburi
- Chiang Rai
