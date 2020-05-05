One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5) | Samui Times

Just one new case today – the lowest in months – was reported for Covid-19 over 24 hours and no deaths, says Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Speaker of the Covid-19 Government Administration’s Center for Situation.

The number of Covid-19 patients is now 2,988, with 2,747 having recovered and discharged, while 194 are in hospital care.

The number of deaths stands at 54.

The most recent case was a diabetic 45-year-old man living in the province of Narathiwat.

He had trouble breathing and had pneumonia, which led to his hospitalization and the identification of Covid-19.

Some 40 people in Yala, who were initially thought to have Covid-19 but whose samples proved to be negative in a second study, are still under investigation and a final report is expected this afternoon.

According to the Department of Disease Control, the confirmed cases in Thailand include:

Burmese – 53

Chinese – 34

French – 29

British – 21

people from other countries – 43

The spokesman said that since April 7, 50,741 patients have been under investigation. Of these, 767 were confirmed as being infected with Covid-19.

According to Taweesin, 9 provinces have registered no cases since the outbreak started, they are:

Chainat

Trat

Sing Buri

Kamphaeng Phet

Nan, Phichit

Buengkan

Ranong

Satun

Meanwhile, 34 provinces have registered no cases in the past 28 days are:

Phetchaburi

Kanchanaburi

Chanthaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Rayong

Ratchaburi

Lop Buri

Samut Songkhram

Sa Kaeo

Saraburi

Chiang Rai

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand