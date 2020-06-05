Breaking News
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Today, Thailand only reported one case of Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours according to CCSA Speaker Taweesin Visanuyothin, the number of cases since the outbreak has increased to 3,101, of which 165 were found in state quarantine.
Three patients have meanwhile recovered, taking the total number of those who have recovered and returned home to 2,971. The death toll is still 58.
The most recent patient was a Kuwaiter who tested the virus positively while in state quarantine. A total of 32 Kuwait returnees have proven positive, added the spokesperson.
There were 129,860 new cases worldwide, which were tallied to 6,698,370 million.
The three newest countries were the United States, Brazil and India.
The spokesperson says that visitors to Great Britain will be urged to quarantine for 14 days, effective next Monday (8 June) at the state quarantine facility.
In the meantime, Italy will remove all restrictions on borders and cancel its mandatory quarantine measure of 14 days.
China reported that Covid-19 patients with no symptoms had an average age of 37 and that they had an average age of 56.
Taweesin clarified that, while other Thai airports have reopened, the Phuket airport remains closed in the last 14 days after a case from Covid-19 has been identified in the province. He also said that the online disease control portal ThaiChana has registered 156,982 businesses on the app, with 21,524,238 million users who have used the platform so far.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
