One New Case – Covid-19 Update

Today the assistant spokeswomen from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul has announced one new Covid-19 case in Thailand.

She announced that the confirmed cases were a male Thai student and a returnee coming from Saudi Arabia. He was found in a in-state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province.

This raises the national total to 3,077 with no additional death reported today leaving the accumulated toll at 57.

Dr Panprapa says, “Local infections significantly slowed and over the last 2 weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad.”

“The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but 3 days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. After a retest showed he was infected, he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.”

Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus.

currently, 59 patients are in hospital receiving medical treatment.

