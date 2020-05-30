Coronavirus Cases
One New Case – Covid-19 Update
Today the assistant spokeswomen from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul has announced one new Covid-19 case in Thailand.
She announced that the confirmed cases were a male Thai student and a returnee coming from Saudi Arabia. He was found in a in-state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province.
This raises the national total to 3,077 with no additional death reported today leaving the accumulated toll at 57.
Dr Panprapa says, “Local infections significantly slowed and over the last 2 weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad.”
“The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but 3 days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. After a retest showed he was infected, he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.”
Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus.
currently, 59 patients are in hospital receiving medical treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Food and Bevergaes Banned In Cinemas
One New Case – Covid-19 Update
Thai Arways Holds back On Flights Till July
Doctors Warn Smokers Have A High Chance Of fatality For Smokers Infected With Covid-19
Koh Samui Weather (May 30)
Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1
Poverty Leaves 700,000 Students Without An Education
11 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (May 29)
Pattaya Beaches Fully Open June 1
Thai PM Proposes Three Ways To Recover From Covid-19
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login