Online Thai English Teacher Criticised For “Bad” English
It is not a secret that Thailand ranks poorly among ASEAN for English fluency levels, and now with government schools moving classes online, the chance to go viral with incorrect English has been taken by a Thai government school English teacher.
The video of a Thai teacher with poor pronunciation has spread with many saying the teacher would benefit from English lessons herself.
The Pathom 6 class was recorded live for Distance Learning TV, or DLTV, with many students seemingly staring at the screen with blank expressions.
On the Thai Visa thread, some people say that the teacher tried her best to speak English, adding that many foreigners spend years in Thailand and cannot speak Thai. Others confirmed the widespread criticism, saying that while she’s trying her best, she’s teaching a language to students and “should get it right.”
People on social media have taken sides over the teacher’s video presentation. Those who are less bothered by the teacher’s lack of language skills say she is being bullied and came out with the hashtag #saveครูวัง. The video below leaves it up to viewers to decide what they think.
กุว่ามันไม่ใช่เรื่องของaccentนะมันเป็นเรื่องของpronunciation กุดูมีความรู้มะ จริงๆที่จะบอกคือมันเป็นแบบนี้อ่อ มันคันหูนะ
Posted by Ploy Wongphon on Sunday, 17 May 2020
SOURCE: The Thaiger
