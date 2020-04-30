Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui | Samui Times

Between April 4 and 24, a total of approximately 200 baby turtles sprung up on Banyan Tree beachfront in Samui, under the watchful eyes of the hotel’s marine resident biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw.

The hotel workers found nests on the beach in front of the hotel early in March, when a giant mother turtle placed eggs on the beach.

They matured under the protective care of the team of Loyjiw and the local Marine and Coastal Resources Department.

“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea.”

“Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”

Green Turtle Hatchlings at Banyan Tree Samui More green turtle hatchlings recently surfaced and made their way to sea!The second nest – discovered on 24 February – produced 57 hatchlings and the third nest – discovered on 8 March – produced 53 hatchlings.An additional two nests remain on our private beach and we anticipate these nests to hatch in the coming week or two!Stay tuned for updates!Video courtesy of our associate: @Muenpromsan Kittipong Posted by Banyan Tree Samui on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

When fully grown, green sea turtles usually weigh between 110 and 180 kilograms and measure around one meter in length.

It is uncommon in Thailand for a giant green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to lay eggs so close to a tourist area.

Most are searching for abandoned bays in the Andaman Sea to make nests.

But since the beginning of Covid 19, hotels on Koh Samui have been ordered to close, bringing the iconic tropical island to a standstill.

Several recent news reports have noted that marine life and wildlife have regenerated many of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations since the coronavirus crisis began.

Nests of rare leatherback turtles have also been discovered on Phuket, and a growing abundance of dugongs have been spotted along the Thai coast.

Banyan Tree Samui is situated on the southeastern tip of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.

The resort’s beach is nestled in a bay, flanked by coral reefs, and isolated from the busy public beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.

SOURCES: Banyan Tree Samui Resort