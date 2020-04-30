Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui | Samui Times

Breaking News
Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui
Between April 4 and 24, a total of approximately 200 baby turtles sprung up on Banyan Tree beachfront in Samui, under the watchful eyes of the hotel’s marine resident biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw.
The hotel workers found nests on the beach in front of the hotel early in March, when a giant mother turtle placed eggs on the beach.
They matured under the protective care of the team of Loyjiw and the local Marine and Coastal Resources Department.
“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea.”
“Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”
Green Turtle Hatchlings at Banyan Tree Samui
More green turtle hatchlings recently surfaced and made their way to sea!The second nest – discovered on 24 February – produced 57 hatchlings and the third nest – discovered on 8 March – produced 53 hatchlings.An additional two nests remain on our private beach and we anticipate these nests to hatch in the coming week or two!Stay tuned for updates!Video courtesy of our associate: @Muenpromsan Kittipong
Posted by Banyan Tree Samui on Tuesday, 28 April 2020
When fully grown, green sea turtles usually weigh between 110 and 180 kilograms and measure around one meter in length.
It is uncommon in Thailand for a giant green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to lay eggs so close to a tourist area.
Most are searching for abandoned bays in the Andaman Sea to make nests.
But since the beginning of Covid 19, hotels on Koh Samui have been ordered to close, bringing the iconic tropical island to a standstill.
Several recent news reports have noted that marine life and wildlife have regenerated many of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations since the coronavirus crisis began.
Nests of rare leatherback turtles have also been discovered on Phuket, and a growing abundance of dugongs have been spotted along the Thai coast.
Banyan Tree Samui is situated on the southeastern tip of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.
The resort’s beach is nestled in a bay, flanked by coral reefs, and isolated from the busy public beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.
SOURCES: Banyan Tree Samui ResortStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Discounts! and where to get them!
Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui
Russian student becomes temple boy and helps out local community
PM Prayut urges for patience
Koh Samui weather (April 30)
Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
The safest way to get food during a pandemic
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login