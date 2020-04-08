Over 600 people face prosecution for violating emergency decree | Samui Times

On March 26, The Thai Government enforced an emergency decree in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Since then, Deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, Prayuth Phetchakhun, says…”prosecutors have indicated that a total of 623 people have violated the decree.”

Under the decree is a ban of gatherings causing public disturbances and citizens must remain home after curfew. Any violators of the decree are liable to a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.

The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothinsaid said yesterday “the number of people who defied the curfew on Monday night was 1,293.”

Prayuth said…

“Prosecutors have asked the courts to hand down heavy punishments to violators.”

A court in Ayutthaya has sentenced violators to 2-4 months in jail for illegal gatherings, while a court in Pathum Thani handed down a 15-day jail term to one violator.

Most violators were aged between 20-35 that defied the curfew banning people leaving home from 10pm to 4am.

According to Prayuth “Provinces which recorded many Covid-19 infections such as in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai also have a high number of people defying the emergency decree.”

Prayuth also says that “the Attorney-General, Wongsakul Kittipromwong, told prosecutors to make use of information technology to provide regular updates on prosecutions online to the OAG.”

The OAG’s information and communication technology department has also been told to gather and process information on prosecutions against violators.

On March 31, Wongsakul also instructed prosecutors to pursue tough legal action against hoarders such as those who sell essential goods such as eggs and sanitary masks at inflated prices and those who defraud others, as well as people who spread fake news online.

Mr Wongsakul also issued guidelines for prosecutors to pursue legal action against those who breach the decree. As such, prosecutors must treat emergency decree violations as urgent cases and process them quickly, and they must ask courts to hand down heavy penalties to violators and impound assets used for committing wrongdoing

