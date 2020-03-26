Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online | Samui Times

Latest News
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
Looks like an Immigration nightmare.
As a side effect of the government’s announcement of the emergency decree many foreigners are rushing to report to the authorities. They’ve been battling against slow processing of visa renewal applications and long queues as everyone tries their best to practice social distancing. Some people had to return to immigration the following day, doubling the human traffic.
Applicants usually report ‘in person’ to immigration officers. However, the Immigration Bureau now wants expats not to visit their offices after overcrowding has become a real problem, especially when trying to maintain the 1 – 2 metre social distancing protocol against Covid-19
IB deputy spokesman, Phakkhaphong Saiubon says…
“Referring to the social distancing measure. The bureau will now start working at 7 am, earlier than in the past. However, officers admit it’s been difficult to manage such large numbers of people with Covid-19 spreading.”
Despite now planning to open earlier and trying to take all the precautionary measures to avoid the further spread of the Covid-19 virus, officials are now requesting foreigners living in Thailand to process their 90 day reports at home via an online platform.
HERE’s a link to the online platform. Good luck!
“Up to 1,000 chairs were brought into the IB building in Bangkok on Wednesday to help with the over-crowding.”Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
