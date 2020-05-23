World News
Pakistani Airline Crashes In Residential District – 97 Confirmed Dead
APakistan International Airlines Airbus jet crashed into a crowded Karachi neighbourhood yesterday afternoon, according to the eyewitness, after trying to land twice at the airport.
97 deaths have been confirmed by provincial health authorities, but it is not clear whether they included victims on the ground.
According to a government spokesperson, 2 passengers survived, including Zafar Masood, President of the Bank of Punjab. The bank claims that he has sustained injuries, but “consciously responds well.”
The other survivor, Engineer Muhammad Zubair, told reporters that the pilot arrived at the first landing, touched down briefly, but took off. He announced he would make a second attempt after another ten minutes in the air, but crashed as he approached the runway.
“All I could see around was smoke and fire. I could hear screams from all directions. Kids and adults. All I could see was fire. I couldn’t see any people, just hear their screams.”
“I opened my seat belt and saw some light. I went towards the light. I had to jump down about 10 feet to get to safety.”
This crash took place on the eve of the Mubarak Muslim Oath Festival, at the end of Ramadan Holy Month, when Pakistanis visit relatives. Smoke rushed out at approximately 14:45 from the place of PK 8303 flight, its twisted fuselage lying in the rubble of multiple story buildings while ambulances hit crowds.
The Airbus A320 flew with 91 passengers and eight crews from Lahore ‘s eastern town to Karachi in the south as Pakistan resumed domestic flights following the coronavirus pandemic.
Seconds before the crash, the pilot told the air traffic controllers, according to a record on liveatc.net, a respected air traffic monitoring site he had lost power from both engines.
SOURCE: Reuters| Nation ThailndStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
3 New Cases – Thailand Covid-19 Update
Chinese Embassy Sends Face Masks To Ministry Of Defense
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Police Claim Mother Allegedly Forced Her Child To Drink Bleach
Pakistani Airline Crashes In Residential District – 97 Confirmed Dead
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Zero New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 22)
Panasonic Says Thailand Still Important After Closing Several Plants
Bangkok Mall Gets Creative With Lift Hygiene Measures
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
Re-opening Of Phuket Airport Retracted
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
A New Normal As Thai Malls Reopen
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login