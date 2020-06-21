Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui | Samui Times

Breaking News
Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui
Quick! Hurry! A partial solar eclipse is now visible in Koh Samui, Thailand today from 1-4pm.
Experts say Samui will have about a 16 percent view of the eclipse while other locations in Thailand would have more.
The eclipse started today at 1:10 pm with maximum coverage reaching 40% at 2:48pm. The eclipse will end at 4:10pm.
Sunday’s event is known as an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon does not completely cover the sun as it passes between the sun and Earth. Instead, a ring of sunlight will still shine around the outer edge, hence the “ring of fire” name.
Sunday’s eclipse coincides with the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year. The summer solstice, when Earth’s north pole is tilted most directly toward the sun.
Sky-Gazers are reminded that even if the day has turned cloudy, viewing a solar eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous. Sunglasses, which do not filter out ultraviolet rays, don’t offer any protection.
Sky-Gazers can see “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse on Sunday June 21, 2020
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
