Pattaya Beaches Patrolled For Mass Partying | Samui Times

Beaches
Pattaya Beaches Patrolled For Mass Partying
Authorities are stepping up patrols along the beaches of Pattaya to prevent people from partying or drinking sprees, said Pattaya Governor Sonthaya Khunpluem on Monday.
While Covid-19 pandemic control measures for Pattaya and elsewhere have been relaxed, the authorities are ensuring that no fun-filled events, such as partying and drinking, are conducted on the beaches or in any other public place in the tourist-favorite seaside town of eastern Thailand, according to Sonthaya.
His remarks followed last week’s arrests of 23 people, including 12 Thai and 11 foreigners, for allegedly consuming alcoholic drinks on the beaches of Pattaya.
While alcoholic beverages are currently available for sale in Pattaya, no people are legally permitted to get together for drinks under the social distancing law to curb the spread of infectious diseases, the governor said.
In the meantime, he said that all eight roadside checkpoints around the beach town have been eliminated so that people can get in or out free from Tuesday.
He confirmed that Pattaya has found that no new COVID-19 diagnoses over the last 18 days.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
