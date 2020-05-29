Pattaya Beaches Fully Open June 1 | Samui Times

The go-ahead for reopening Pattaya’sbeaches has been given and is set to commence June 1.

The Pattaya City Mayor, Sonthaya Khunpluem, met with the Communicable Disease Committee of Chonburi and decided that all beaches and corresponding activities can re-open.

Those activities include swimming, relaxing on deck chairs, sunbathing and non-competitive sports.

Of course, social distancing will still be practised as beach chairs and swimmers should be socially distanced in the length of one meter.

As for Koh Larn, the island’s residents have initially approved its re-opening with a final approval likely to be made May 31.

The beaches to be re-opened include:

Pattaya, Jomtien, Phra Tamnak Beach, Cozy Beach, Wong Amat Beach, Krating Rai Beach, Lan Pho Naklua Public Park, Samak Beach and Bali Hai Pier.

SOURCE: Pattaya News