Pattaya Beaches Open But Give Tourists Nowhere To Go | Samui Times

Breaking News
Pattaya Beaches Open But Give Tourists Nowhere To Go
Any high hopes of Pattaya recovering from tourism in the near future may be dashed as beaches are the only activities open so far for visitors.
Ekkasit Ngamphichet, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, said entertainment venues, fun activities and nightlife are part of the tourism sector in Pattaya and he is unsure if visitors will be lured back when Pattaya is not “fully” open.
With almost half of visitors to Pattaya being Thais, who usually only spend a few days in the resort town, the draw is simply not there with most venues remaining closed.
“As for Thai tourists, a few enjoy the sun and sand, but most prefer other entertainment activities. So opening the beaches is like putting up a sign telling people tourism in Pattaya is coming,” said Ekkasit.
“Foreign tourists aren’t returning and the worst-case scenario is that they might not come back until next year.
He also called on the government to consider extending compensation payments to workers insured under the Social Security Act as business operators attempt to rebuild in the coming months.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
