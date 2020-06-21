Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists | Samui Times

Pattaya News
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists
Pattaya is rolling out a campaign to offer 50 percent discounts to attract domestic Thai tourists.
Thai Tourism and Pattaya city operators have organized the “TAT Hot deal @Pattaya” after businesses have struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Local restaurateurs and spa operators are offering 50% discounts at more than 100 local hotels, restaurants, spas and tourist destinations.
Discount coupons will be available online from July 1 to Sept 15 and they can be used from July 15 to Dec 24.
Despite the large discounts, Pattaya’s walking street is still quiet due to bars and pubs not yet being allowed to reopen.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Police Squash Major Hat Yai Drug Smuggling Operation
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists
Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing
Partial Solar Eclipse Visible Today On Koh Samui
Baby Elephants Electrocuted To Death By Orchard Fence
Russian Busted On Koh Samui For Using Fake Credit Cards
Thailand Is Policing Illegal Border Crossings
Poll Indicates Thais Want New PPRP Party Leader
Thousands Of Thai Workers Approved To Return To Taiwan
Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events3 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login