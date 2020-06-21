image
Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists

Pattaya Offers 50 Percent Discount To Domestic Tourists | Samui Times
Pattaya is rolling out a campaign to offer 50 percent discounts to attract domestic Thai tourists.

Thai Tourism and Pattaya city operators have organized the “TAT Hot deal @Pattaya” after businesses have struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local restaurateurs and spa operators are offering 50% discounts at more than 100 local hotels, restaurants, spas and tourist destinations.

Discount coupons will be available online from July 1 to Sept 15 and they can be used from July 15 to Dec 24.

Despite the large discounts, Pattaya’s walking street is still quiet due to bars and pubs not yet being allowed to reopen.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

