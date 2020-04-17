Pattaya re-organised checkpoints | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Pattaya re-organised checkpoints
After some major difficulties during the initial execution of restrictions in Pattaya, the complexities have now all been eliminated and the lockdown is now smoothly operating. Thanks to public cooperation, working together to improve routing management during permissible driving hours.
The lockdown has helped to reduce the spread of Covid 19 in the province of Chonburi, as the number of new cases remains manageable.
The Mayor of Pattaya, Sonthaya Kunplome, inspected the checkpoint on one of the key roads leading to the City. The inspection revealed no congestion problems and minimal waiting times.
To help ease confusion, the paths leading to Pattaya and other areas of Chonburi have been designed to help eliminate confusion and unnecessary traffic. All of those entering Pattaya needs to be scanned by an infrared thermometer and present officials with their Thai ID card or Passport.
If an individual has a temperature of more than 37.3 Celsius, some time may be allowed to relax before a second check. If their temperature is still high, they will be sent to Bang Lamung Hospital for further testing to see if they are infected with Covid-19.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
