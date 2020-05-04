Coronavirus News & Updates
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Yesterday, there was a crazy rush in supermarkets across Thailand, as drinkers and distributors hurried to replenish their stocks following the lifting of the national alcohol ban imposed to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
However, for now, the ban is still in effect in the provinces of Buriram, Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi and Pathum Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that people all over the world, except the provinces mentioned above, rushed to buy beer, whiskey and wine in bulk, waiting for the moment when the doors were opened so that they could legally buy the alcohol again.
While it is now possible to buy alcohol in supermarkets, it can only be consumed at home, with newly re-opened restaurants being banned from selling alcohol for consumption in their premises at this time.
Long lines were recorded in shops as beer boxes were purchased in bulk, and many shop owners were taken aback by the sudden increase in demand.
It has even got to the extent where People were grappling over boxes of beer in Macro – seen in the video below
Pratheep Wichaphin, the owner of Hok Kee wholesalers in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says that stock rates are still very small.
“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as we run out of stock.”
While the order to lift the ban on alcohol was signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette, provincial governors can exercise their discretion whether or not to lift the ban in their areas.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post | สื่อเถื่อน NewsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Krabi deputy governor concerned Phuket has “spread coronavirus to his province”
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Hundreds of Thais return to Thailand over the weekend
Koh Samui Weather (May 4)
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Local photographer brings history back to life
Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month
Upcoming Strict and flexible measures
22 days with no confirmed cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login