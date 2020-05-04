People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video

Yesterday, there was a crazy rush in supermarkets across Thailand, as drinkers and distributors hurried to replenish their stocks following the lifting of the national alcohol ban imposed to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

However, for now, the ban is still in effect in the provinces of Buriram, Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi and Pathum Thani.

The Bangkok Post reports that people all over the world, except the provinces mentioned above, rushed to buy beer, whiskey and wine in bulk, waiting for the moment when the doors were opened so that they could legally buy the alcohol again.

While it is now possible to buy alcohol in supermarkets, it can only be consumed at home, with newly re-opened restaurants being banned from selling alcohol for consumption in their premises at this time.

Long lines were recorded in shops as beer boxes were purchased in bulk, and many shop owners were taken aback by the sudden increase in demand.

It has even got to the extent where People were grappling over boxes of beer in Macro – seen in the video below

Pratheep Wichaphin, the owner of Hok Kee wholesalers in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says that stock rates are still very small.

“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as we run out of stock.”

While the order to lift the ban on alcohol was signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette, provincial governors can exercise their discretion whether or not to lift the ban in their areas.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post | สื่อเถื่อน News