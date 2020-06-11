Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners | Samui Times

Business News
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Thailand’simmigration authorities confirmed an annual quota for foreigners that could be granted permanent residency in 2020.
The order signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps the same amount of no more than 100 successful applicants from each nationality. The figure rises to 150 for stateless persons.
Domestic administration department official Venus Sisuk said the cap is a routine regulation that has been followed every year.
“This is in accordance with the Immigration Act which permits a number of foreigners from each nation to be granted permanent residency each year,” Venus said.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
