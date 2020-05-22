Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is planning to announce phase 3 of easing emergency decree restrictions if the number of new cases of Covid-19 does not increase within the next two weeks.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported yesterday that the total number of Covid-19 cases had increased from 3 to 3,037 and that there had been no virus-related deaths over a 24-hour period. Thailand’s recovery rate is more than 95%.

Anutin says that once businesses re-opened, people will adapt to the “new normal,” such as keeping social distances, wearing face masks, and often washing hands.

“Thailand’s situation has improved, as can be seen from the number of infections and those who have fully recovered. The ministry has earmarked more than 5 billion baht for the development of a vaccine, and we have already stockpiled antiviral drugs.”

The Minister praised Songklanagarind Hospital in Southern Songkhla Province for its success in treating Covid-19 patients with plasma donation from recovered patients, which doctors claim was responsible for speeding up their recovery.

“However, further study is required because the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute has tried to use this treatment, and it failed.”

SOURCE:Nation Thailand