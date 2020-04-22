Phetchabun school director arrested for molesting girl | Samui Times

Yesterday afternoon at 3 pm, the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in Petchabun (northbound of Bangkok) had turned himself into the local police station after being accused for allegedly molesting a schoolgirl an underage girl.

Police authorities had requested a warrant from the provincial court following up on a video clip that was leaked showing the school director molesting a schoolgirl in his office. The police did not have to make an effort to arrest the deen, as to he willing turn himself in.

The video surfaced on social media last week but was reported to be taken last year.

The girl’s parents have already given their statements to the police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded, which was around two years ago. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of elementary school

The Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum, Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan says the school director, 59 year old Narongwit Phakham, has refused to answer any questions and said “he will only give details in the court”

He was charged with indecent assault of a minor aged under the age of 13. A conviction that carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in jail or 300,000 baht fine, or both.

The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thairath / The Nation