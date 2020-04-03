Philippines President says “I will bury you” to those who violate lockdown restrictions | Samui Times

News
Philippines President says “I will bury you” to those who violate lockdown restrictions
On national television in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte, has warned that those who violate his coronavirus lockdown could face serious repercussions.
Yesterday, the Philippines had confirmed 96 new Covid-19 deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases since the breakout. New infections in the Philippines are now being reported in the hundreds every day.
“It is getting worse. So once again I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen. My orders to the police and military … if there is trouble and they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you.”
His confronting comments come after reports of a disturbance and several arrests on Wednesday of residents in a poor area of Manila who was protesting about government food aid. They also follow outrage among the medical community about social stigma and cases of hospital workers suffering violence and discrimination. Duterte says this “must be stopped.”
The Philippines’ national police chief yesterday said police understood that Duterte is demonstrating his seriousness about public order and that no one will be shot.
The aftermath of the president’s strong-worded comments has caused activists to heavily criticise Duterte for his fierce rhetoric and say he’s inciting violence and vigilantism, citing his war on drugs, in which police and gunmen have killed thousands accused of using or selling drugs. Yet Police say their actions in the anti-drug campaign have been lawful. Duterte’s office typically calls his remarks “hyperbole to underline his point.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
