Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today | Samui Times

Air Asia
Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today
From today, Phuket International Airport is officially open. The airport had been closed since the beginning of April and finally reopened again immediately after midnight, last night. Although, there are not that many scheduled flights are available today.
The announcement by the Thai Civil Aviation Authority also surprises airlines, but airlines can add fast flights to benefit from the earlier opening of the island airport. It was Rumoured that reopened was supposed to be next Tuesday.
First flight bookings (at least with VietJet) are available from today, but AirAsia starts flying on Tuesday, as per the airlines’ websites which have announced their return to the domestic skies. Nok Air and Thai Lion Air have mid-week flights but can also incorporate some earlier flights.
Although Phuket International Airport is now allowed to operate domestic flights, the ban on all inbound scheduled international flights remains valid until at least June 30.
Domestic airports are permitted to operate in Thailand are:
- Khon Kaen
- Chumphon
- Tak
- Trat Trang
- Nakhon Phanom
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Nakhon Sri Thammarat
- Nan
- Narathiwat
- Buri Ram
- Pai
- Phitsanulok
- Phetchabun
- Phrae
- Mae Sot
- Mae Hong Son
- Ranong
- Roi Et
- Loei Lampang
- Sakon Nakhon
- Sukhothai
- Udon Thani
- Ubon Ratchathani
Airports approved to fly domestic flights and international specially allowed flights are:
- Phuket International Airport
- Krabi International Airport
- Chiang Mai International Airport
- Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport
- Samui International Airport
- Suvarnabhumi International Airport
- Don Mueang International Airport
- Surat Thani International Airport
- Hat Yai International Airport
- Hua Hin Airport
- U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today
Koh Samui Weather (June 13)
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login