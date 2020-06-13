Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today | Samui Times

From today, Phuket International Airport is officially open. The airport had been closed since the beginning of April and finally reopened again immediately after midnight, last night. Although, there are not that many scheduled flights are available today.

The announcement by the Thai Civil Aviation Authority also surprises airlines, but airlines can add fast flights to benefit from the earlier opening of the island airport. It was Rumoured that reopened was supposed to be next Tuesday.

First flight bookings (at least with VietJet) are available from today, but AirAsia starts flying on Tuesday, as per the airlines’ websites which have announced their return to the domestic skies. Nok Air and Thai Lion Air have mid-week flights but can also incorporate some earlier flights.

Although Phuket International Airport is now allowed to operate domestic flights, the ban on all inbound scheduled international flights remains valid until at least June 30.

Domestic airports are permitted to operate in Thailand are:

Khon Kaen

Chumphon

Tak

Trat Trang

Nakhon Phanom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Nan

Narathiwat

Buri Ram

Pai

Phitsanulok

Phetchabun

Phrae

Mae Sot

Mae Hong Son

Ranong

Roi Et

Loei Lampang

Sakon Nakhon

Sukhothai

Udon Thani

Ubon Ratchathani

Airports approved to fly domestic flights and international specially allowed flights are:

Phuket International Airport

Krabi International Airport

Chiang Mai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport

Samui International Airport

Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Don Mueang International Airport

Surat Thani International Airport

Hat Yai International Airport

Hua Hin Airport

U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

SOURCE: The Thaiger