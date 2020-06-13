image
Connect with us

Air Asia

Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today

Samui Times Editor

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

From today, Phuket International Airport is officially open. The airport had been closed since the beginning of April and finally reopened again immediately after midnight, last night. Although, there are not that many scheduled flights are available today.

The announcement by the Thai Civil Aviation Authority also surprises airlines, but airlines can add fast flights to benefit from the earlier opening of the island airport. It was Rumoured that reopened was supposed to be next Tuesday.

First flight bookings (at least with VietJet) are available from today, but AirAsia starts flying on Tuesday, as per the airlines’ websites which have announced their return to the domestic skies. Nok Air and Thai Lion Air have mid-week flights but can also incorporate some earlier flights.

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | News by The Thaiger

Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today. | News by The Thaiger

Although Phuket International Airport is now allowed to operate domestic flights, the ban on all inbound scheduled international flights remains valid until at least June 30.

Domestic airports are permitted to operate in Thailand are:

  • Khon Kaen
  • Chumphon
  • Tak
  • Trat Trang
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Nakhon Sri Thammarat
  • Nan
  • Narathiwat
  • Buri Ram
  • Pai
  • Phitsanulok
  • Phetchabun
  • Phrae
  • Mae Sot
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Ranong
  • Roi Et
  • Loei Lampang
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Sukhothai
  • Udon Thani
  • Ubon Ratchathani

Airports approved to fly domestic flights and international specially allowed flights are:

  • Phuket International Airport
  • Krabi International Airport
  • Chiang Mai International Airport
  • Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport
  • Samui International Airport
  • Suvarnabhumi International Airport
  • Don Mueang International Airport
  • Surat Thani International Airport
  • Hat Yai International Airport
  • Hua Hin Airport
  • U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

 

SOURCE: The Thaiger

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3129
  • Active Cases: 84
  • Recovered: 2987
  • Deaths: 58
  • Last Updated: 13-06-2020 at 10:12

Trending