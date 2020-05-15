Phuket Airport Reopens With Restrictions This Saturday | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Phuket Airport Reopens With Restrictions This Saturday
In two days, those seeking domestic travel options to and from Phuket will be able to book flights at Phuket airport.
However, the opening on May 17, comes with restrictions including limited flight availability.
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority said arriving passengers in Phuket will be required to fill in a form that details their recent travel history, address in which they will reside on the island and register their health conditions on the AOT Airports app.
Aircraft are also spacing seating to adhere to social distancing rules and passengers must wear masks. No food or beverages will be offered and travellers are urged to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight for the extra check-in procedures.
International flights are still banned until May 31 with a possible 15 day extension that has yet to be announced.
The current requirement of land departures to present a fit-to-travel document saying that they have been in self-quarantine for 14 days before their date of travel has not been clearly determined for this new stage of reopening.
According to the governor, 3 airlines have already notified the PIA of their plans to resume limited domestic passenger services in and out of Phuket, at one flight a day. Other domestic airports have been opened up around the country for limited services.
Provincial authorities have also asked the Interior Ministry to allow the reopening of all sea and road links starting on Saturday but are awaiting approval.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
