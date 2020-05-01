Phuket airport will closed until at least May 16 | Samui Times

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) released an order to extend the closure of the Phuket Airport to 11.59 pm on May 15 or until further notice to avoid the outbreak of Covid-19

The previous closing order was set to expire on 1 May.

The decision is in compliance with a resolution from the Provincial Coordination Committee on 29 April that the province will cooperate with CAAT to extend the closure of the airport for an additional 15 days.

On 3 April the CAAT requested that the airport be shut down from 10 April to 30 April, in line with the decision of the province to contain the outbreak. State or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings, humanitarian aid and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft are excluded from the order.

