Phuket bans drinking, mingling In public places | Samui Times

Including the beaches!

Phuket’s Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has anounced the consumption any beer or alcohol is not allowed on Phuket’s beaches or any other public places on the island. the latest measures being rolled out to help try to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the Thai island.

Vice Governor Supoj noted that the order is being issued under Communicable Diseases Act.

“This order focuses on Patong Beach and Sapan Hin (near Phuket Town), which are the popular areas, People gather together to drink in these public places. This creates a dangerous situation and the risks of spreading the disease. By the announcement, you are banned to have a beer or any other kind of alcohol on the beach and in other public places. I don’t want people to be in groups.”

“Please stay at home and enjoy your drink at home.”

“Any person found breaching any of the health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will face legal action under Section 52 of the act.”

The penalty under Section 52 is up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The roll out also including public spaces like popular walks around the island’s dams and the large public park on the east of Phuket, Saphan Hin.

Yesterday’s orders were announced after spontaneous gatherings on Phuket’s Patong Beach of tourists and locals on Wednesday night, as the usually busy Bangla Road bars and clubs had been closed down.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post