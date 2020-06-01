Marking the day that Phuket officially had no cases of Covid-19 , its 1st Field Hospital shut down temporarily and resumed standby status.

Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat said, “Today is the day that Phuket has zero Covid-19 patients. I would like to thank all officials and Phuket residents for their efforts and cooperation to make our province finally Covid-19-free. Our next job is to rehabilitate the province’s economy, especially the tourism industry that has been severely affected by the outbreak.”

At yesterday’s field hospital closing ceremony the governor was joined by representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and the Phuket Federation of Industries to provide 600 survival kits to local people who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Phuket’s 1st Field Hospital was established on March 27 with 104 beds in a two-story building. The hospital had been staffed with medical professionals from five hospitals in the province. Some 123 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the hospital and all have fully recovered and been discharged, with none being tested positive again.

The 2nd field hospital at Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket Campus is also following suit, having seen its last patient go home on May 15.

Since the outbreak started, Phuket reported 227 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of these, 224 patients fully recovered and three died.

