Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand | Samui Times

National News
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
In Phuket, there has been a total of 170 new infections, including an additional 9 new cases announced today so far. Now with the high fluctuation of cases, Phuket has been ranked to have the highest infection rate in the nation at 38.95 per 100,000 people.
Phuket’s provincial panel says 2,059 people have been tested for the virus, with 1,898 testing negative, 42 are currently awaiting lab results and the rest are being treated in local hospitals.
Phuket’s new cases today are all Thai nationals and are listed as follows:
- 56 year old food vendor in Patong
- 60 year old female local food vendor
- 37 year old female hotel waitress
- 29 year old female waitress in Patong
- 45 year old female hotel receptionist
- 21 year old female a clerk at a tour agency
- 30 year old surgical nurse who fell ill last week
- 3 year old boy whose parent was infected
- 60 year old man who sold food at a local mosque
Source: Bangkok Post
