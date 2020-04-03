Phuket hotels must close from April 4 | Samui Times

Yesterday, Phuket’s Governor, Phakkhaphong Thawiphat issued the order for all hotels on the island to close, with the support of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, starting from tomorrow.

The order entails that hotels that currently have guests are allowed to remain open but are not permitted to accept any more guests. The order warns that any breaches of the order under ‘Section 12’ of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, will be fined up to 100,000 baht or face 1 year in prison, or both.

The order says that hotels that still have guests “must inform officials of the number of guests and their names so that officials can arrange for the guests to be screened”.

Once hotels that have guests have checked out, they must close their doors for business immediately.

Government-owned hotels are exempt from the order, as many are being used for government-authorised purposes, such as temporary field hospitals or providing accommodation for persons under observation or quarantine venues.

SOURCE: The Nation