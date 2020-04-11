Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban | Samui Times

National News
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Starting from today (April 11), Phuket will be the third province to join in on the alcohol ban, as an attempt to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The first province to ban alcohol was in Sakon Nakon, in the upper northeast, they issued the ban from Mach 31 to April 14. This was not long followed by Bangkok, who announced they will also be imposing an alcohol ban last Thursday (April 9).
Phuket’s Governor, Phakaphong Tavitpatana, signed the order yesterday (April 10), in the hope, it will help it will stop groups of people coming together and drinking.
Although consuming alcohol does not spread the virus, Thailand is not the only country that has banned the sale of alcohol in an attempt to reduce social gatherings, which could lead to more possible infections. Overall, the more bans and travel restrictions that are put in place, the more reason people have to stay at home and social distance.
The order will be active from today, until further notice and if someone violates they could face a fine of 100,000 baht and/or a year in jail.
In addition, from April 13, Phuket will also be issuing door to door health checks and have added travel restrictions enforced between all sub-districts to further combat the Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
