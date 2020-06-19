Phuket Launches Health Service To Help Recover Economy | Samui Times

Breaking News
Phuket Launches Health Service To Help Recover Economy
Phuket has launched a new medical and health service aimed at helping its economy recover after the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative called The International Medical and Public Health Service is hoped to create long-term financial stability and value-added tourism in Phuket.
The scheme would use state land near Tha Chat Chai Police Station in Mai Khao, about 140 rai (16 km from Phuket Airport). The project was planned by the outgoing Phuket Governor, the Vachira Phuket Hospital Chief, the Phuket Public Health Minister and numerous private sectors.
The project would become a contemporary international medical hub, according to local media. If the government supports this project, health tourists may focus their sights on Thailand and help to attract top quality tourists from all over the world.
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Bangkok Prison Inmate Caught Running Drug Network
Samui Resident Petitions Government To Help Elephants
Phuket Launches Health Service To Help Recover Economy
International Flights May Resume In September
Thailand Set To Dominate Recovery
Bangkok Party-Goers Busted
Online Sex Abuse Cases Soar
Bank Of Thailand Announces Digital Currency
Koh Samui Weather (June 19)
Korat Motorway Will Be Finished By End Of Year
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Police Warn Bars Selling Alcohol Who Try To Pass As Restaurants
Phuket Airport Has Officially Reopened Today
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
Majority Of Thais Say Foreign Tourist Arrivals Will Bring Second Virus Wave
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login