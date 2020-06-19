image
Phuket Launches Health Service To Help Recover Economy

Samui Times Editor

6 hours ago

Phuket has launched a new medical and health service aimed at helping its economy recover after the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative called The International Medical and Public Health Service is hoped to create long-term financial stability and value-added tourism in Phuket.

The scheme would use state land near Tha Chat Chai Police Station in Mai Khao, about 140 rai (16 km from Phuket Airport). The project was planned by the outgoing Phuket Governor, the Vachira Phuket Hospital Chief, the Phuket Public Health Minister and numerous private sectors.

The project would become a contemporary international medical hub, according to local media. If the government supports this project, health tourists may focus their sights on Thailand and help to attract top quality tourists from all over the world.

 

SOURCE: The Thaiger

