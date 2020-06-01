Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document

Those entering or leaving Phuket now do not need the provincial authority’s approval to pass through the Phuket Check Point.

However, people must still register their health conditions and their intent to enter or leave Phuket with the Phuket Provincial Police and book a time for entering or leaving in order to avoid long wait times at the checkpoint, said Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri.

The relaxation of the requirements follows the provincial order posted publicly last night allowing interprovincial travel to and from Phuket by road and sea.

Additionally, there is no need for people to observe a 14-day self-quarantine before arriving in Phuket, Maj Gen Rungrote said unless arriving from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Yala, Krabi, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan and Chiang Mai, as announced by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last Friday.

“It is not required by Phuket authorities in order for people to leave the island. People will need to check with officials at their destination in order to be sure,” he explained.

“I advise registering online one day before the date of intended travel,” he advised.

To register, people must complete the online form posted via the PhuketSmartCheck-in app or click on full screen mode to register via a computer.

The registration form is now available in English with a “choose file” button for people to upload a photo of their passport face page.

To register, people must provide personal information such as their name, nationality and phone number, emergency contact person details, type of transportation, ID card or passport number and their intended purpose for either entering or leaving Phuket.

“Then they will be issued a personalised QR Code that they will need to show officers at the Phuket Check Point,” Maj Gen Rungrote explained.

For people entering Phuket, each person will be registered for different lengths of time, depending on their stated reason for entering the province.

People visiting Phuket for travel or business will see their registration remain valid for seven days, while people coming to Phuket to work and even Phuket residents returning home will both see their registrations remain valid for 30 days.

However, Maj Gen Rungrote stressed that there will be no fine or legal action for a person’s registration expiring while they are still in Phuket.

“If their QR Code expires, they must re-register again – but there is no need to leave Phuket because of this, and they will not be charged with breaking any law or be forced to pay a fine. They just need to re-register for local officials’ health records,” he said.